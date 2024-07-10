Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.61. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.