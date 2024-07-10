ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives C$61.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

ATS Price Performance

TSE:ATS opened at C$44.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.45. ATS has a 1 year low of C$41.12 and a 1 year high of C$64.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.86.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.10. ATS had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of C$791.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that ATS will post 2.2395626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

