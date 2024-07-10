Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.89. 1,142,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 556,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUGX. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Augmedix from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group downgraded Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $43.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 41.95% and a negative return on equity of 178.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Shakil sold 24,778 shares of Augmedix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $97,377.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $110,030. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Augmedix by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Augmedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Augmedix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 188,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

