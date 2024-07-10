Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 83,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 175,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.
The company has a market capitalization of $371.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.
