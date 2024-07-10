AutoZone’s (AZO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,823.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,876.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,875.99. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $879,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

