Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Avery Dennison by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $231.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

