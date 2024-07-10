Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $274.60 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.0 %

AVY opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $231.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.29.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 936.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

