Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AXTA opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Stories

