AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 80.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

