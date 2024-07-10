Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Azenta were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Azenta alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 365,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,502 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,511,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Azenta by 558.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 74,708 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Azenta

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.