B. Riley Cuts DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target to $24.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.54.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

NYSE:DBRG opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.58%.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 46.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,059,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 119,360 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2,778.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 148,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

