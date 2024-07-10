B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.70

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.70 and traded as high as C$3.82. B2Gold shares last traded at C$3.82, with a volume of 3,015,797 shares changing hands.

BTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cormark upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of C$4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.70.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$622.09 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3689788 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -440.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,594 shares of company stock valued at $628,856. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

