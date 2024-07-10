B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 53,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 198,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03. The stock has a market cap of £14.06 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Ronny Breivik purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £990 ($1,268.09). In other B90 news, insider Ronny Breivik bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £990 ($1,268.09). Also, insider Mark Rosman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £600 ($768.54). 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

