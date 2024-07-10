Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Baidu Stock Up 8.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIDU stock opened at $95.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.