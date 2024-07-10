Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,432 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after buying an additional 1,298,004 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 76,758 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.01%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BANC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

