Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 569.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 335.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCH stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,742. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $824.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.94 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 23.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

