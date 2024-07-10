Barclays Cuts First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $61.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First American Financial

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in First American Financial by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 636.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 56,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.