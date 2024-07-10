Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 575,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,663,000 after buying an additional 124,357 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 11,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.2% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 34,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $530.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $488.29 and a 200-day moving average of $464.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.88.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,027.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,027.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,459 shares of company stock valued at $128,049,749 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

