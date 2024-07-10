Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s previous close.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

BLCO opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $1,706,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.