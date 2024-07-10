Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %

BMWYY stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $39.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.5397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

