Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $629.17

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 629.17 ($8.06) and traded as high as GBX 693 ($8.88). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 683.50 ($8.75), with a volume of 1,364,131 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.49) to GBX 1,000 ($12.81) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.49) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.86) to GBX 870 ($11.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 910 ($11.66) to GBX 920 ($11.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 929 ($11.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 20.77 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of £4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 672.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 629.17.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

