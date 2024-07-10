Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.70 Per Share

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 99.93 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The company has a market cap of £157.89 million, a PE ratio of 5,675.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.56. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95.28 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 136.50 ($1.75).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 175 ($2.24) to GBX 158 ($2.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.