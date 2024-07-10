BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given New $152.50 Price Target at Bank of America

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $180.00 to $152.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BGNE. TD Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BeiGene

BeiGene Stock Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $144.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $225.23. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.82.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $233,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,089. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.