Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

BELFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Bel Fuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $822.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.41. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.47 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 223.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 373.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

