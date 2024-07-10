BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $62.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRBR opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.11. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

