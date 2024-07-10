Bertrand Loy Sells 27,044 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.05. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

