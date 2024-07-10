Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $90.87 Average PT from Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.87.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,000,629 shares of company stock valued at $166,107,653. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $86.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

