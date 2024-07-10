Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,208,760,000 after acquiring an additional 251,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $229.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $282.74. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.14.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

