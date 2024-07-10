BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Up 1.6%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 46,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 68,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

BiomX Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 19.59% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

