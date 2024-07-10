BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Up 1.6%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 46,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 68,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PHGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BiomX
BiomX Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 19.59% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BiomX
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BiomX
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.