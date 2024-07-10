Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1,153.68 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $58,503.63 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,153.68 billion and $27.30 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.48 or 0.00583693 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00038488 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00064343 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,809 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

