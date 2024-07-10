Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1,153.68 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $58,503.63 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,153.68 billion and $27.30 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.48 or 0.00583693 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00038488 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00064343 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,809 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.