Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $336.81 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $6.65 billion and $219.07 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $336.81 or 0.00582835 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,787.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00038882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00064831 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,730,869 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

