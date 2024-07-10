Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Hits $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00040184 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00018533 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.