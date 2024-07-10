Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Tops One Day Volume of $46,514.71 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $46,514.71 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.227631 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $79,038.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

