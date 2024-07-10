Bitfarms’ (BITF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BITF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bitfarms from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.68.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

