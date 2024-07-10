BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.03

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as high as $12.74. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 7,846 shares.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,333 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $64,742.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,218,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,937,373.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,588 shares of company stock valued at $438,617. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1,037.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.