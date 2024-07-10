BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.03

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as high as $12.74. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 7,846 shares.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1,037.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
