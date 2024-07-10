Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,720% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

