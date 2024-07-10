Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 9,408,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 23,041,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.
Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.
