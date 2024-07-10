BNB (BNB) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, BNB has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion and $1.64 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $526.01 or 0.00910249 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,534 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,559.2140795. The last known price of BNB is 523.03976904 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2190 active market(s) with $1,601,521,660.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

