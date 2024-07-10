BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE DCF opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $8.97.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
