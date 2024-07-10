Boit C F David Sells 5,560 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boit C F David trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 5.8% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boit C F David’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4,530.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 94,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 92,646 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 483,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.