Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.10. 147,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 97,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.