Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.10. 147,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 97,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
Bone Biologics Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.
Bone Biologics Company Profile
Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bone Biologics
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.