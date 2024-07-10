Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $69.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BXP opened at $61.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.