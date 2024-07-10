Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$301.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$301.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Desjardins raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

BYD stock opened at C$247.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$249.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$275.55. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$224.00 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$102,420. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

