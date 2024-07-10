BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

BRC Stock Performance

NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. Analysts expect that BRC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BRC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRC by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of BRC by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRC by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

