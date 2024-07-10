Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($3.97) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 262 ($3.36) to GBX 259 ($3.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Bridgepoint Group Stock Performance

About Bridgepoint Group

Shares of BPT opened at GBX 237 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,641.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 249.96. Bridgepoint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.60 ($3.85).

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

