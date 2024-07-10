Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. 5,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Down 2.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Minds Biosciences
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.