Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. 5,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRUG Free Report ) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,189 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 4.25% of Bright Minds Biosciences worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

