Brokerages Set American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) PT at $16.00

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
AHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
