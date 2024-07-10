Brokerages Set American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) PT at $16.00

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

AHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AHR

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.