Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price at $4.13

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.03.

ANGI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

Angi stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $70,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Angi by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Angi by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

