Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $206.89

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.17.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.62. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $208.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.