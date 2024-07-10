Brokerages Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) PT at $87.13

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Block Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SQ opened at $64.50 on Friday. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,111,866. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

